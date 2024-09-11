China concerned about US manipulation of Hong Kong issues, says foreign ministry

World World China concerned about US manipulation of Hong Kong issues, says foreign ministry

The remarks come after the US House of Representatives passed a bill

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 20:36:33 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is concerned about the United States' manipulation of Hong Kong issues and suppression of its development, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The remarks come after the US House of Representatives passed a bill that could lead to the closure of Hong Kong's economic and trade offices in the United States.

"The bill politicizes and instrumentalizes normal economic and trade cooperation, deliberately tarnishes Hong Kong's overseas agencies," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.