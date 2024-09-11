At least 5 killed in air strike on Tubas in the West Bank, Red Crescent reports

Red Crescent said its crews were able to retrieve the bodies of five people from the bombing site

Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 10:40:28 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) – At least five people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Tubas in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Wednesday.

Its crews were able to retrieve the bodies of five people from the bombing site, and they were transferred to the hospital, Red Crescent added.

"As part of the counter terrorism activity, an IAF aircraft struck an armed terrorist cell a short while ago in the area of Tubas", the Israeli army said in a statement.