Ukraine launches drones at Moscow, other Russian regions, officials say

Russia's air defence units destroyed at least seven Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's air defence units destroyed at least seven Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, while 59 of the air weapons were downed over the Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary information, there is no damage or injuries at the site of the fall of the debris," Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The drones were destroyed in the Lyubertsy and Ramenskoye districts of the Moscow region, as well as in the Podolsk city district, Sobyanin said. Podolsk is some 38 km (24 miles) south of the Kremlin.

Russia's SHOT and Baza Telegram channels, which are close to Russia's security services, said flights at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports have been suspended while the drone attacks were taking place.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's southwestern Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, said air defence units destroyed 59 drones over the region overnight. There was no damage or injuries, he said on Telegram.

Several drones were also downed in Russia's Lipetsk region, several hundred kilometres south of Moscow, the region's governor Igor Artamonov, said on Telegram. He also reported no injuries or serious damage.

Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has said attacks on Russia's military, transport and energy infrastructure are in response to Moscow's attacks on its territory since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

