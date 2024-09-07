Trio accused in minor Sara Sharif's murder appear before court through video link

According to the post-mortem report of Sara, scars were found on her body.

Published On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 15:51:00 PKT

Dunya News (Web Desk) – Trio accused in minor girl, Sara Sharif’s murder case appeared before the court through video link in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

According to British media, hearings into Sara’s murder will commence from Oct 7 whereas case will be put forth before the jury on Oct 16.

It must be remembered that the trio which included girl’s father Irfan Sharif, her step-mother and uncle Faisal Sharif had fled the UK and left for Pakistan few hours before the police found her dead body.

