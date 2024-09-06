Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin and its camp, Palestine news agency says

Twenty-one people were killed in the city and camp, the Palestinian health ministry said

CAIRO (Reuters) – Israeli forces have withdrawn from the city of Jenin and a refugee camp there, following a 10-day episode of "violent aggression", the Palestine news agency (WAFA) said on Friday.

Twenty-one people were killed in the city and camp, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

A Reuters witness said the Israeli forces left behind extensive damage to infrastructure.

In a statement on Facebook, the Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israel of transferring to the occupied West Bank its brutal destruction and devastation in the Gaza Strip, as evidenced by the situation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, and the refugee camps there.