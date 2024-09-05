Lebanese justice ministry formally accuses former cenbank chief of financial crimes

World World Lebanese justice ministry formally accuses former cenbank chief of financial crimes

Salameh, 73, was arrested on Tuesday over alleged financial crimes

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 17:44:44 PKT

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's justice ministry formally accused former central bank governor Riad Salameh on Thursday of financial crimes, the state news agency reported.

Salameh, 73, was arrested on Tuesday over alleged financial crimes including illicit enrichment through public funds. He has long denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

Also Read: Lebanon's Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources say

He will remain in detention at least until a hearing is scheduled, probably next week, two judicial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.