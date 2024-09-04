Lebanon's Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources say

World World Lebanon's Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources say

Former central bank chief was arrested over alleged financial crimes

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 23:10:28 PKT

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Lebanese central bank chief Riad Salameh, who was arrested on Tuesday over alleged financial crimes, will remain in detention at least until a hearing is scheduled, likely next week, two judicial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

After the hearing, the presiding judge can decide whether to keep Salameh in detention, the sources said, adding that no decision had yet been taken. One of them said the judge was expected to schedule a hearing for early next week.

Reuters could not immediately reach a lawyer for Salameh.

Salameh, 73, was the bank governor for 30 years but his final years were marred by the collapse of Lebanon's financial system along with charges of financial crimes, including illicit enrichment through public funds, by authorities in Lebanon and several Western countries.

The state-owned National News Agency said prosecutor Ali Ibrahim, to whom the case was referred by public prosecutor Jamal al-Hajjar on Wednesday, charged Salameh with "embezzlement, theft of public funds, forgery, and illicit enrichment", before referring the case to investigating judge Bilal Halawi, who will set the date for the hearing.

Two judicial sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Salameh had been held on charges of accruing more than $110 million via financial crimes involving Optimum Invest, a Lebanese firm that offers income brokerage services.

The authorities have not published the charges against him.

Neither Salameh nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment on Tuesday. Salameh has previously denied all accusations of financial crimes.

Tuesday's charges are separate from previous charges of financial crimes linked to Forry Associates, a company controlled by Salameh's brother, Raja. The brothers - who deny any wrongdoing - were accused of using Forry to divert $330 million in public funds through commissions.