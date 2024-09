Explosion in Afghan capital Kabul, says interior ministry

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion took place on Monday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the country's Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"Details will be shared later," spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters over the phone, adding that the blast took place in the southwestern area of Darul Aman.