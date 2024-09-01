Trump threatens to imprison Mark Zuckerberg in upcoming book

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to imprison Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in his forthcoming book.

According to U.S. media reports, Trump made this threat in his upcoming book.



He commented on a photo of himself with Zuckerberg, that while Zuckerberg used to visit the Oval Office and apparently displayed good behavior, he was secretly involved in scheming against him.

Trump stated that they were now monitoring Zuckerberg closely, and if he engaged in any illegal activities, he would spend his life in prison.

Trump’s book, titled “Save America”, is set to be published on September 3.