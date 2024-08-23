Indian PM urges Zelenskiy to sit down for talks with Russia

Fri, 23 Aug 2024

KYIV (Reuters) - India's Narendra Modi urged President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday to sit down for talks with Russia to end the war and offered to act as a "friend" to help bring peace as the two leaders met in wartime Kyiv.

The first visit by an Indian prime minister in modern Ukrainian history comes at a volatile juncture in the war launched by Russia in Feb. 2022, with Moscow making slow gains in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv presses a cross-border incursion.

During joint statements to reporters, Modi said he had come to Kyiv with a message of peace and called for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine at the earliest opportunity.

"The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time. Both sides should sit together to find a way out of this crisis," Modi said.

"I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace. If I can play any role in this personally, I will do that I want to assure you as a friend," he said.

Ukraine has seen the trip as an important opportunity for Kyiv to put across its position on Russia's invasion of a country with traditionally close economic and defence ties with Moscow.

Both leaders hailed the visit as "historic".

"This visit is very friendly and important for all Ukrainians," Zelenskiy told reporters.