India's Modi to discuss resolution of Ukraine conflict during Kyiv trip

Modi's visit is a first by an Indian premier since diplomatic ties established 30 years ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he will "share perspectives" on the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia during his visit to Kyiv this week.

Modi departed for Poland on Wednesday and will visit Kyiv on Friday, a first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago.

Modi's trip to Ukraine comes weeks after his visit to Moscow during which he rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Modi also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy last month.

"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," Modi said in a statement before his departure.

India has repeatedly urged Ukraine and Russia to use dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences.

Modi's two-day visit to Russia last month coincided with a lethal strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, following which he told Putin that the death of innocent children was painful and terrifying and urged resolution of the conflict.

Ukranian leaders have also pitched for India to help rebuild the country's war-torn economy.