Russia's FSB detains scientist on suspicion of treason

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service has detained a scientist in Moscow on suspicion of state treason, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

The scientist allegedly carried out distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on critical infrastructure on behalf of Ukrainian security services, it quoted the FSB as saying.