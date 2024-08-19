Kamala Harris labels Donald Trump as cowardly in campaign speech

World World Kamala Harris labels Donald Trump as cowardly in campaign speech

Harris asserted that anyone who belittles or bring down others was inherently cowardly.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 09:47:34 PKT

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has labeled her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, as "cowardly."

During a campaign speech in Pennsylvania, Harris criticised Trump, stating that the upcoming presidential election on November 5 would be a contest against a cowardly candidate whose political strategy revolved solely around undermining opponents.

Harris pointed out a troubling trend in recent years, where a leader's power and capability were judged by their ability to bring others down.

She noted that true leadership should be measured by whom the leader has helped elevate, not by whom they have discredited.

While avoiding mentioning Donald Trump's name directly, Harris asserted that anyone who belittles or bring down others was inherently cowardly.

The presidential election in the United States, scheduled for the first week of November, is anticipated to be a fiercely contested battle between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.