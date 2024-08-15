Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warns of potential assassination threat

Prince told U.S. Congress members that there was a risk of an assassination attempt against him.

RIYADH (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed concerns about the possibility of being assassinated.

According to Politico magazine, Prince Mohammed bin Salman told U.S. Congress members that there was a risk of an assassination attempt against him.



He indicated that his efforts to restore Saudi-Israeli relations and cooperation with the U.S. have placed his life in danger.

At one point, he referenced the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who was killed following the Camp David Accords with Israel.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman also informed U.S. lawmakers that any potential agreement with Israel should include a genuine path to establishing a Palestinian state, especially amidst rising Arab anger against Israel.

It is noteworthy that in February of this year, Saudi Arabia informed the U.S. that it would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel until a Palestinian state was established within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier this year, in January, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that Saudi Arabia could recognize Israel if the Palestinian issue was resolved.