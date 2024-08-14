Mexico to send US diplomatic note over donations to Mexican civil groups

World World Mexico to send US diplomatic note over donations to Mexican civil groups

President Manuel had asked Biden to stop USAID from funding groups hostile to his government

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 21:14:07 PKT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a morning press conference on Wednesday that he would send a diplomatic note to the United States over what he called interference regarding US donations to opposition civil organizations.

The president cited US funding for Mexicanos Contra la Corrupcion y la Impunidad, an anti-graft NGO which has investigated possible corruption in his administration as well as that of his predecessors.

"We have dealt with it here several times, it has been made public but now we are going to handle it in the appropriate way through the letter I am going to send President Biden," Lopez Obrador said.

"Biden has been very good, I am sure that he is not informed of this situation as they may be telling him the funds are in support for a foundation that aims to fight corruption in Mexico when it is the exact opposite."

Lopez Obrador had last year asked US President Joe Biden to stop the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) from funding groups he said were hostile to his government, some of which he accuses of being part of a larger conservative movement against his administration.