Russia demands immediate halt to attacks in Gaza

Israeli attacks were undermining international efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza: Russia

MOSCOW (Web Desk) – Russia has called for an immediate halt to attacks in Gaza, accusing Israel of committing genocide of Palestinians.

In a statement released by the Russian foreign ministry, it was highlighted that Israeli attacks were undermining international efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Moscow is deeply shocked by the Israeli bombing of the Al-Taba'een school, Anadolu news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Such tragedies undermine international efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, Zakharova said in a statement.

“We confirm our principled and consistent position on the need for strict observance of the norms of international humanitarian law,” she said.

Zakharova emphasised that Israeli strikes that cause casualties among civilians in the Gaza Strip are “systematic.”

“We call on the Israeli side to refrain from attacks on civilian targets. We believe that there is no justification for them and there can be no justification,” she said.

The spokeswoman noted that Israeli actions contravene decisions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly that demand a stop to the fighting in the Gaza Strip and establish unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave.

"We reiterate the need for the immediate implementation of these resolutions, as required by the UN Charter, which would ensure the establishment of a long-term cease-fire, provide the necessary assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip and create conditions for transferring efforts to resolve the conflict to the political and diplomatic plane," she said.

IRAN, UK CONDEMN ASSAULT

Meanwhile, Iran condemned Israel’s brutal assault on the al-Tabein school, asserting that it demonstrated Israel's disregard for international and ethical standards.

The UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab nations have strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the school. Qatar has called for an international investigation into the attack on the refugee school.

Additionally, Hamas Deputy Chief Khalil al-Hayya has urged Arab and Islamic countries to unite against Israel and to sever diplomatic relations with the country.