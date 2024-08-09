Trump says he's agreed to three presidential debates with Harris in September

Donald Trump said he wanted to hold debates on Sept. 4, Sept. 10 and Sept. 25.

FLORIDA (AFP) - Donald Trump said on Thursday he was happy to debate his Democratic rival Kamala Harris three times in September on different television networks. Trump's team is currently scrambling to outline a fresh campaign strategy with polls showing Harris has erased the lead that Trump had built over President Joe Biden.

During a news conference at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence, Trump said he wanted to hold debates on Sept. 4, Sept. 10 and Sept. 25, with Fox, ABC and NBC hosting one each.

His campaign later clarified that he had mixed up which network would host which debate.

Trump did not detail specific terms, such as whether there would be an audience, and it was not immediately clear whether his campaign had made a proposal to Harris' camp about the other two dates. The Harris campaign did not immediately comment on the debates.

The news conference was Trump's first public appearance since Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

Harris, the U.S. vice president, and Walz have headlined rallies in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin this week, drawing tens of thousands of attendees in a fresh sign of how her late entry into the race has re-energized Democrats.

Her rapid rise has sent Trump's team scrambling to recalibrate their strategy and messaging. Opinion polls show Harris has erased the lead Trump had built over President Joe Biden, and Democrats have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars from voters and big donors in a matter of weeks.

Biden dropped his faltering reelection bid 2-1/2 weeks ago under pressure from fellow Democrats worried about his chances of victory in the Nov. 5 election after a poor debate performance against Trump.

Trump on Thursday mocked the size of Harris' campaign crowds, even though they have matched his of late. "We have the enthusiasm," he insisted. "The Republican Party has the enthusiasm."

