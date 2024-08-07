Bangladesh court overturns Yunus' conviction in labour law case, lawyer says

DHAKA (Reuters) - A court in Bangladesh overturned on Wednesday the conviction of Muhammad Yunus, the head of the country's interim government, in a case relating to labour law violations, the lawyer of the Nobel laureate said.

Yunus was out on bail after being handed a 6-month jail sentence in January for failing to create a welfare fund for employees of Grameen Telecom, a company he founded.

Yunus will lead the country's interim government, the country's presidency announced on Wednesday following a meeting with military leaders, student protesters, and civil society members.

The announcement was made after prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled amidst a mass uprising driven by student-led protests.