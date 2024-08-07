Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus named head of Bangladesh's interim government

DHAKA (AP) - Muhammad Yunus – Bangladesh's Nobel laureate – will lead the country's interim government, the country's presidency announced Wednesday following a meeting with military leaders, student protesters, and civil society members. The announcement was made after prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled amidst a mass uprising driven by student-led protests.

The announcement early on Wednesday came from Joynal Abedin, the press secretary of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Abedin spoke to The Associated Press over the phone.

The leaders of the student protests, the chiefs of the country’s three divisions of the military, and civil society members, as well as some business leaders held the meeting with the president for more than five hours late on Tuesday to decide on the head of the interim administration.

Bangladesh’s president dissolved Parliament Tuesday, clearing the way for new elections to replace the longtime prime minister who resigned and fled the country following weeks of demonstrations against her rule that descended into violence.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin also ordered the release of opposition leader Khaleda Zia from house arrest. Zia, a longtime rival of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was convicted on corruption charges by Hasina's government in 2018.

On Tuesday, some senior positions in the military were reshuffled. The student protesters said they would not allow any military-backed government.

The streets of Dhaka, the capital, appeared calmer Tuesday, with no reports of new violence as jubilant protesters thronged the ousted leader’s residence. Some posed for selfies with soldiers guarding the building, where a day earlier angry protesters had looted furniture, paintings, flowerpots and chickens.

Dhaka's main airport resumed operations after an eight-hour suspension.

The Bangladesh Police Association said it was launching a strike across the country because of a lack of security after numerous police stations were attacked on Monday and “many” officers were killed, though it didn't give any number of the dead.

It said officers would not return to work unless their safety is assured. The association also apologized for violent police attacks on student protesters, saying officers had been “forced to open fire” and had been cast as the “villain.”

As the country waited for a new government to emerge, a key student leader said protesters wanted Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to head an interim government. Yunus — who is currently in Paris for the Olympics — called Hasina’s resignation the country’s “second liberation day.” He could not immediately be reached for comment, but a key organizer of the protests, Nahid Islam, said Yunus had agreed.

Islam said protesters would propose more names for the Cabinet and suggested that it would be difficult for those in power to ignore their wishes.

Hasina fled to India by helicopter on Monday as protesters defied military curfew orders to march on the capital, with thousands of demonstrators eventually storming her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.

Protests against a quota system for government jobs, which critics said favored people with connections to her party, grew into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule, which was marked by human rights abuses, corruption and allegations of rigged elections amid a brutal crackdown on her opponents.

A bloody crackdown on the demonstrations led to clashes that left scores dead, further fueling the movement.

Military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman said he was taking temporary control of the country after Hasina resigned, and he and the country’s figurehead president promised an interim government would be formed soon to preside over new elections.

But the chaos left in the wake of Hasina’s ouster has created a power vacuum and it is unclear what it would mean for the South Asian nation with a history of military rule and messy politics which in the past has pushed the country into many crises.

The military wields significant political influence in Bangladesh, which has faced more than 20 coups or coup attempts since its independence from Pakistan in 1971.

It was not clear if Hasina’s resignation or the military chief’s calls for calm would be enough to end the turmoil, and whether the army would have any role in the interim government or if it would try to influence it from outside. The student protesters have warned that they would not allow any military-backed government.

Zaman said the military would investigate all the killings and punish those responsible, giving in to the weekslong demand of the protesters.

Earlier Tuesday, protest leader Sarjis Alam told reporters that they had asked the president to dissolve Parliament by 3 p.m., and threatened to renew their demonstrations otherwise as they seek to “repair the state.”

“We have proposed the name of Muhammad Yunus with his consent. Now if someone else comes from among the MPs, we will not allow that to happen,” he said.

Yunus, a longtime opponent of the ousted leader, was accused of corruption by her government and tried on charges he said were motivated by vengeance. He received the Nobel Prize in 2006 for work pioneering microlending. Amidst the celebrations, student Juairia Karim said it was a historic day. “Today we are getting what we deserve,” she said. “Everyone is happy, everyone is cheerful.”

But the country was still counting the toll of weeks of violence that produced some of its worst bloodshed since its 1971 war of independence. Many fear that Hasina's departure could lead to even more instability in the densely populated nation, which is already dealing with high unemployment, corruption and climate change.

Violence just before and after Hasina's resignation left at least 109 people dead, including 14 police officers, and hundreds of others injured, according to media reports which could not be independently confirmed.

In the southwestern district of Satkhira, 596 prisoners and detainees escaped from a jail after an attack on the facility Monday evening, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported, as police stations and security officials were attacked across the country.

Many police in Dhaka assembled in a central barracks in fear of attacks after several stations were burned or vandalized.

There are growing fears among the country’s Hindu minority, which has been targeted in the past during political unrest and which has long been seen as pro-Hasina, that they could again face attacks. Local reports of violence against Hindu leaders and other minorities could not be confirmed.

“Hindus are very afraid,” Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, leader of the Bangladesh branch of a Hindu movement, told the IANS news service. “Hindus are very afraid that they could be attacked anytime. This is because whenever the government falls, minorities are affected.”

The EU ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whitley, said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that European diplomats were “very concerned” about riots of anti-minority violence.

Opposition politicians have publicly called on people not to attack minority groups, while student leaders asked supporters to guard Hindu temples and other places of worship.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday urged people to exercise restraint in what it said was a “transitional moment on our democratic path.”

“It would defeat the spirit of the revolution that toppled the illegitimate and autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina if people decide to take the law into their own hands without due process,” Tarique Rahman, the party's acting chairman, wrote on the social media platform X.

In a statement Monday, the United Nation’s human rights chief, Volker Türk, said the transition of power in Bangladesh must be “in line with the country’s international obligations” and “inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis.”

The students said they hoped to fix the country.

“I think the next leader of the country should learn from the students that if anyone becomes corrupt, a traitor, or takes any action against the country, they will face the same fate," said Mohammad Jahirul Islam, a student in Dhaka.

Hasina, 76, was elected to a fourth consecutive term in January polls that were boycotted by her main opponents. Thousands of opposition members were jailed before the voting, and the US and the UK denounced the result as not credible, though the government defended it.

Hasina landed at a military airfield near New Delhi on Monday after leaving Dhaka and met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Indian Express newspaper reported. It said Hasina was taken to a safe house and planned to travel to the United Kingdom.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed her presence in the country but did not indicate whether she intends to stay.

He told Parliament that Hasina "at very short notice requested approval to come for the moment to India.”

The US issued a new travel advisory for Bangladesh on Tuesday, asking its citizens not to travel to the country “due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism.”

