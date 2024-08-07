Tropical Storm Debby soaks US Southeast

At least six people have died in Florida and Georgia in the wake of the storm.

ATLANTA (Reuters) – Tropical Storm Debby inundated coastal Georgia and South Carolina with a deluge of rain on Tuesday that could bring "catastrophic flooding" to Charleston, Savannah and other cities in the southeastern United States, the National Hurricane Center said.

At least six people have died in Florida and Georgia in the wake of the storm, which is expected to linger over the southeastern and mid-Atlantic coasts for days.

"Debby is expected to produce potentially historic rainfall

totals of 10 to 20 inches (25 cm and 51 cm), with maximum amounts of 25 inches (63.5 cm), bringing areas of catastrophic flooding across portions of the eastern half of South Carolina, and southeast North Carolina through Friday," the NHC said.

The governors of those states have declared states of emergency.

The storm featured 40-mile-per-hour (64 kph) winds as it chugged along slowly at 5 mph (8 kph) to the northeast, with its center located about 50 miles (80 km) east of Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall could cause flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic through Sunday, the Miami-based center said.

More than 8 inches (20 cm) of rain have already fallen on Savannah and Valdosta, Georgia, the National Weather Service said. Charleston and Hilton Head, South Carolina, have received between 10 and 12 inches (25 and 30 cm) of rain so far, the weather service said, with more on the way.

In Savannah, rain was coming down hard outside the landmark Bellwether House, a 16-room bed-and-breakfast in the city's historic district, but general manager Victoria Hill was not too concerned.