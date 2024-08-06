Palestinians killed in West Bank as world leaders try to avoid regional war

World World Palestinians killed in West Bank as world leaders try to avoid regional war

Palestinians killed in West Bank as world leaders try to avoid regional war

Follow on Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 19:15:04 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) - Israeli fire during military raids in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians, including four teenagers, and wounded another 10, Palestinian officials said Tuesday, as world leaders try to stop tensions in the Middle East from boiling over into a regional war.

An Israeli airstrike on a village in southern Lebanon killed four people, the country’s Health Ministry said. Later Tuesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched a drone attack on northern Israel, wounding at least seven people, in response to the killing of one of its fighters. Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months during the war in Gaza.

Leaders in Egypt and Turkey said they are exhausting all possible avenues to prevent the war from becoming a wider conflict after the killings of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet over the weekend that Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies.

The only corridor for humanitarian aid to enter southern Gaza has been shut down, apparently because of fighting in the area. The Palestinian territory faces a severe humanitarian crisis as its Health Ministry says the death toll in the war approaches 40,000.