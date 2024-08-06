Student leaders reject military govt and propose interim govt plan

Nahid Islam stated that they will not accept a government supported by the military.

DHAKA (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The leader of the student movement protesting against Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has refused to accept a military government.

Instead, they have unveiled a plan for an interim government under the leadership of Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

He emphasized that if an interim government was to be established, the student leaders would provide the sketch for it.

In a video message, Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmood, and Abu Bakr Mazumdar called for the formation of an interim government led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

Islam revealed that they had already discussed the role with Dr. Yunus, who had expressed his willingness to be involved in the interim administration.

Further names for the interim government would be announced later.

Nahid Islam also mentioned that the interim government will be established within the next 24 hours.

He urged the public to remain united and avoid religious incitement and division, advising protestors to cease violent activities.

In a related development, Dr. Muhammad Yunus criticized Sheikh Hasina, claiming that she had destroyed the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He further declared that Bangladesh was a genuine free state.

Following violent protests that resulted in over 300 deaths by Sunday, Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as Prime Minister, and Army Chief Qamarul Zaman announced the formation of an interim government today.

On Monday, President Mohammad Shahabuddin met with military leaders and expressed readiness to form an interim government composed of various political parties and civil society representatives.

The President instructed the military to halt ongoing looting and restore the rule of law.

Army Chief Waqar-ul-Zaman had also met with leaders from different political parties and civil society, indicating that the interim government would be established soon. He had also planed to meet with students and teachers as well.

According to the Indian media, the resigned prime minister of Bangladesh had applied for political asylum in the UK, while her sister, Sheikh Rehana, already holds British citizenship. Both sisters were currently in India.

Last month, protests erupted against the 30% quota for children of those who fought in the 1971 war, resulting in 200 deaths.

The Supreme Court subsequently abolished the quota system.