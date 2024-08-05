Bangladeshi President orders release of former premier Khaleda Zia

Khaleda was jailed by ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Wajid

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 23:27:02 PKT

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Bangladeshi President Mohammad Shahabuddin ordered the release of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief and former premier Khaleda Zia from jail.

Khaleda Zia's release is considered a fresh and positive development amid ongoing tensions in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's President had a meeting with the political leaders in which it was decided to establish an interim government after the dissolution of the parliament.

It should be noted that Khaleda Zia is the former prime minister and the leader of the opposition party. She was jailed by the government of former PM Sheikh Hasina Wajid who on Monday fled the country as a protesting mob advanced her palace. Reportedly, she reached India.