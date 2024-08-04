France invites its citizens to leave Lebanon due to military risks

World World France invites its citizens to leave Lebanon due to military risks

The French foreign ministry reiterated that it advised French citizens against travelling to Lebanon

Follow on Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 15:23:26 PKT

(Reuters) – France has invited French citizens in Lebanon to leave the country due to a risk of military escalation in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said on Sunday in a travel advisory.

The French foreign ministry reiterated that it advised French citizens against travelling to Lebanon.

Air France extends suspension of flights

On Saturday, Air France said it and its affiliate Transavia were further extending their suspensions of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Aug 6, amid rising regional tensions.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible regional conflict after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah this week.

Air France suspended flights between Paris and Beirut last Monday, two days after a strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers, which Israel and the United States blamed on Hezbollah.

That suspension was extended on Wednesday until at least Saturday, Aug 3.

"Given the security situation (...) the airline extends its suspension of its flights between Paris and Beirut until Aug 6 included," Air France said in a statement, adding it was monitoring the situation in Lebanon in real time.

"The resuming of service will be subject of a new assessment of the situation on the ground, " said the company, part of Air-France-KLM.