55,000 Sikhs vote for Khalistan against Indian opposition

The voters and participants of the event cheered slogans in favor of Khalistan.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 30 Jul 2024 09:27:07 PKT

CALGARY (Canada) (APP) – Over 55,000 Sikhs exercised their right to vote in the Khalistan Referendum held in Calgary, Canada under the auspices of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

At the conclusion of the referendum, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of SFJ organisation in a video-link address to Sikh community vowed to take their homeland by the “power of vote”.

He said India believed in targeting Sikhs and mentioned the killing of Hardeep Singh.

He, however, warned that if justice was not given by the courts, the Sikhs would resort to “Khalsai Insaf” (Khalsai Justice).

He pointed out that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were responsible for the massacre of Sikhs in Punjab.

“But for Sikhs, the Khalistan Referendum is the right weapon,” he said.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also raised slogans of “Delhi Baney Ga Khalistan” (Delhi will become Khalistan).

Long queues formed up outside the polling center even before voting started at 9 am as people waited for hours for their turn.

The administration extended the polling time for an hour due to a large turnout of voters.

The voters comprised people from all walks of life and ages.

To entertain the participants, several singers and artists sang songs in favor of Khalistan to the beat of drums.

The arena echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans throughout the day.