Israeli military says it shot down missile fired from Yemen

It said Arrow 3 missile defence system had shot down the projectile before it crossed into Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli air defences intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen on Sunday, the military said.

It said its Arrow 3 missile defence system had shot down the projectile before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Before the interception, air raid sirens had sounded in the Red Sea port city of Eilat in southern Israel, sending residents running for shelter.

A day earlier, Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets near Yemen's Hodeidah port in response to a drone launched by the Iranian-backed group that hit Tel Aviv.