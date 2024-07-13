Polish miner found alive after more than 48 hours trapped underground

Polish miner found alive after more than 48 hours trapped underground

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Polish coal miner trapped underground since Thursday was found alive by rescuers on Saturday, local media reported.

The Rydultowy mine in southern Poland, operated by state-controlled group PGG, was hit by a tremor at around 0600 GMT on Thursday about 1,200 metres (3,960 feet) below ground.

One miner died as a result of the tremor and some 76 were brought to the surface alive by rescuers on Thursday, with 17 taken to hospital.

State-run TVP Info reported that the miner was conscious when rescuers reached him. Private broadcaster RMF FM said a helicopter was at the mine to transport him to hospital.

Most of the miners who went to the hospital have now been discharged, TVP Info reported.