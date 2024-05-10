€2.3 billion of seized Russian assets, a headache for Italian authorities

Fri, 10 May 2024 19:14:23 PKT

(AFP) - Yachts, private planes and luxury villas – all belonging to Russian oligarchs, whose assets in Italy have been frozen since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine create headaches for authorities.

According to Brussels, those assets are worth some €2.3 billion. But they have been creating financial and legal headaches for the Italian government.