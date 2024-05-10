In-focus

€2.3 billion of seized Russian assets, a headache for Italian authorities

€2.3 billion of seized Russian assets, a headache for Italian authorities

World

€2.3 billion of seized Russian assets, a headache for Italian authorities

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(AFP) - Yachts, private planes and luxury villas – all belonging to Russian oligarchs, whose assets in Italy have been frozen since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine create headaches for authorities.

According to Brussels, those assets are worth some €2.3 billion. But they have been creating financial and legal headaches for the Italian government.  

Related Topics
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia
International



Advertisement

Related News