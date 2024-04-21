Two dead, 14 injured in Memphis block party shooting, police says

Police believe at least two people opened fire at the event

(Reuters) – At least two people are dead and 14 others injured in a shooting at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to police.

Three of the injured were transported to hospitals in critical condition, while 11 others arrived at hospitals in private vehicles, Memphis police said in a post on X. No information was available on their conditions.

"This was a block party that was occurring without a permit", police said. The block party had about 200-300 people in attendance.

Officers responded at 7:19 pm CT to the scene, where they found five victims with gunshot wounds. Three were taken to local hospitals and two males who were pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday night, according to police.

Police believe at least two people opened fire at the event, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said. It’s unclear what led to the violence.

“We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting,” Davis said Saturday evening.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Davis said the department has received video footage from the scene and is looking for those responsible.

Davis also asked anyone with footage of the incident or information to contact law enforcement.

The deadly incident extends the list of more than 115 mass shootings reported in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.