Violent crimes in Australia

World World Violent crimes in Australia

Violent crimes in Australia

Follow on Published On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 17:27:38 PKT

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An attacker fatally knifed six people in a Sydney mall on Saturday before being shot dead by police in Sydney's beachside suburb of Bondi.

Such violent crimes are rare in Australia, a country of about 26 million people, which implemented one of the world's toughest gun laws more than two decades ago.

Lone gunman Martin Bryant went on a shooting spree at a cafe and tourist site at the former colonial prison of Port Arthur in the island state of Tasmania, killing 35 people. He used military-style weapons that he had bought without background checks. The incident prompted Australia to implement some of the world's toughest gun laws.

Three people, including attacker Man Haron Monis, were killed when police stormed a cafe in Sydney's Martin Place to free hostages held at gunpoint for 16 hours. Monis, a self-styled sheikh from Iran who received political asylum in 2001, was well known to Australian authorities, having been charged as an accessory to murder and with dozens of counts of sexual and indecent assault.

A man deliberately drove into pedestrians, killing five and injuring more than 20, in Melbourne. Police said the incident was not terrorism-related. The 26-year-old had a history of family violence. Authorities later installed 140 concrete posts in the city centre.

Afghan former refugee Saeed Noori, 32, deliberately sped up and drove into dozens of pedestrians crossing the road at one of the busiest intersections in Melbourne's central business district, injuring 19. Police said they did not believe the incident was terror-related.

We can double it and can triple it in 1-2 years and we can see a lot of haredim and it's going to be enough to the IDF. They don't want all of the haredim in the IDF service.

An attacker in Melbourne was shot by police after he set fire to a pickup truck laden with gas cylinders in the city centre and stabbed three people, killing one. The attacker died in hospital. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.