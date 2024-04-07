Iftar Time Ramadan 27
Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting

World

Six of the people shot were bystanders

FLORIDA (Reuters) - Two people were killed and seven were wounded, including a police officer, during a shooting at a martini bar in Doral, Florida, police said.

The shootout followed an argument in which one patron pulled out a weapon and then shot and killed a security guard who responded.

Six of the people shot were bystanders and a police officer was shot in the leg, police said.

The US has the highest level of firearm homicides among high-income countries with populations over 10 million, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

