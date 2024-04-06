Sehar Time Ramadan 27
Lahore
LHR
04:19 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:58 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:21 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:26 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:51 AM
Hamas says delegation to go to Cairo on April 7 for Gaza ceasefire talks

World

CAIRO (Reuters) – A Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on April 7 for Gaza ceasefire talks, in response to an invitation extended by Egyptian mediators, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

US CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to attend Sunday's talks, along with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation, Egypt's Al Qahera news reported on Saturday.

Hamas reiterated its demands issued in a March 14 proposal prior to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was passed on March 25.

The demands include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and a 'serious' exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the statement said.

