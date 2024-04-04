US Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion up for grabs

(Reuters) – Lottery players across the United States will be scurrying to purchase their Powerball tickets as jackpot increased to an estimated $1.23 billion after another drawing without a big winner Wednesday night.

The numbers selected were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball 15.

Winner or winners must match the correct six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket. Chances of that happening are one in 292.2 million.

The prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot but remains about half of the largest ever in US lottery jackpot history. That came in November 2022 when a single ticket holder in California won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

Last week, a single ticket matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing, winning a hefty $1.13 billion, the fifth-largest prize in that game's history. That ticket was sold in New Jersey.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. It is also played in Puerto Rico.