Passenger bus crashes into tunnel wall in north China, killing 14

The accident happened on the Hubei expressway, state broadcaster CCTV news said

BEIJING (Reuters) – A passenger bus collided into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province on Tuesday, killing 14 people and injuring 37 others, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

According to local authorities the accident happened at 2:37 pm (0637 GMT) on the Hubei expressway, state broadcaster CCTV news said, and many people were sent to hospital for treatment.

Separately, three people were killed and 16 others injured after a car smashed into a crowd at a vocational school in Taizhou, located in east China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday, the local public security bureau announced, according to Xinhua News.

That incident occurred at about 11:20 am (0320 GMT) at the Taizhou Vocational and Technical College. The injured are in stable condition, the report said.

It was the latest deadly car accident located at a school in China. On March 1, two people were killed and several children injured after a car careened into a group of people in a residential area of Dezhao in eastern China's Shandong province, state media reported.