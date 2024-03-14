Iftar Timings Mar 14 - Ramazan 3
Lahore
LHR
06:12 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:42 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:17 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:23 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:42 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Probe begins after 7 killed, 27 injured in fried chicken shop explosion in China

Probe begins after 7 killed, 27 injured in fried chicken shop explosion in China

World

Officials said that 14 people had been discharged from the hospital

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

BEIJING (Reuters) - Local government officials in China's Sanhe county, near Beijing, said on Thursday they had started an investigation into the cause of a massive explosion at a shop selling fried chicken that left 7 dead and 27 injured.

Officials said that 14 people had been discharged from the hospital, and that the initial indications were that a gas leak had caused the blast.

Last year, President Xi Jinping ordered a safety overhaul across China, calling on all regions to rectify safety risks and "hidden dangers" after 31 people died in a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant.

The explosion on Wednesday at a fried chicken shop, in the town of Yanjiao in China's northern province of Hebei, caused a massive orange fireball.

The force ripped off the fronts of several buildings, crumpled cars on surrounding streets and left large pieces of debris on fire.

On-site rescue work has ended, cleanup at the scene is still ongoing and an investigation has begun, officials said in a statement.

Related Topics
China
International



Advertisement

Related News