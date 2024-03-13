Aid drops, maritime plan for Gaza positive but not a solution: Turkey

Wed, 13 Mar 2024 17:26:36 PKT

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey views the airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza and a plan to deliver aid via a maritime route as positive developments, but thinks they fall short of resolving the core problem, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

NATO member Turkey has been very critical of Israel for its attacks on Gaza and backed steps to try its leadership at the World Court for genocide. It has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire, sent thousands of tons of aid, and urged the West to exert pressure on Israel for increased aid flows.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported that Washington may urge partners and allies to fund a privately run operation to send aid by sea to Gaza. Along with Jordan and others, it also began dropping aid into the enclave by air this month.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli told reporters at a briefing in Ankara that Turkey had sent 9,000 tons of medical equipment and aid for infants, as well as many parachutes to Jordan for the airdrops, but added these were not enough to alleviate the struggle of Gazans.

"We view the United States searching for a solution to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as the result of the pressure imposed on it by the global public. On the other hand, we say that the real source of the problem needs to be solved," he said.

"Attempting to send aid via air, or sea is admirable in a way. But focusing on such palliative solutions rather than focusing on the real issue seems, to us, as seeking to escape from the root of the issue," he said, adding that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his delegation conveyed this to US officials during talks in Washington last week.

Keceli said sending in aid by ground was easier, cheaper, and more effective.

The United Nations has warned that widespread famine in the Gaza Strip is "almost inevitable" without urgent action. A formal conclusion that famine has arrived in the coastal enclave of 2.3 million people could come this week.