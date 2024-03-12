Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns, says regional leader

World World Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns, says regional leader

Regional leaders met in nearby Jamaica to discuss a framework for a political transition

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 09:06:50 PKT

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has issued his resignation as the Caribbean nation's head of government, the chair of the Caribbean Community said on Monday, leaving an unelected role he has held since the 2021 assassination of the country's last president.

Also Read: Haiti ex-coup leader Guy Philippe demands PM resign, wants presidency

Read More: Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince

Henry's resignation comes after regional leaders met earlier on Monday in nearby Jamaica to discuss a framework for a political transition, which the US called last week to be "expedited" with the creation of a presidential council.