Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns, says regional leader

World

Regional leaders met in nearby Jamaica to discuss a framework for a political transition

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has issued his resignation as the Caribbean nation's head of government, the chair of the Caribbean Community said on Monday, leaving an unelected role he has held since the 2021 assassination of the country's last president.

Henry's resignation comes after regional leaders met earlier on Monday in nearby Jamaica to discuss a framework for a political transition, which the US called last week to be "expedited" with the creation of a presidential council.

