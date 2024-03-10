Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince

Sun, 10 Mar 2024 15:00:50 PKT

(Reuters) – Heavy gunfire was seen on Friday near Haiti's national palace in its capital of Port-au-Prince, according to reports by news agency EFE, in the midst of political turmoil sparked by Prime Minister Ariel Henry's absence.

Haiti entered a state of emergency last Sunday after fighting escalated, armed gangs broke inmates out of prison, and an estimated over ten thousand people were displaced while Henry was in Kenya seeking a deal for an international force to fight Haiti's gangs.

The United States earlier this week called on Haiti's prime minister to expedite a political transition as armed gangs seek his ouster.

Henry, Haiti's unelected interim leader, landed in the US territory of Puerto Rico on Tuesday.