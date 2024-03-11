Princess Kate apologizes for manipulated family photo, saying she was experimenting with editing

World World Princess Kate apologizes for manipulated family photo, saying she was experimenting with editing

Princess Kate apologizes for manipulated family photo, saying she was experimenting with editing

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 16:39:13 PKT

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — a photo of her with her children that was intended to calm concern and speculation about the princess’s health, but had the opposite effect.

Five major news agencies, including The Associated Press, withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation.

That sent the online rumor mill, already filled with speculation over over Kate’s recent surgery and recuperation, into overdrive.

In a post on social media, Kate said that “like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” the post said.

The palace said the photo was taken by Prince William. Issued by Kensington Palace on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in Britain, it was the first official photo of Kate since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago.