China coal mine accident kills 12

Thirteen people were also injured in Wednesday's accident at Kunyuan coal mine in the city of Jixi

BEIJING (Reuters) – An accident at a coal mine in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang has killed 12, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Thirteen people were also injured in Wednesday's accident at the Kunyuan coal mine in the city of Jixi, and its cause is still being investigated, the broadcaster said.

China's coal mining sector has suffered a string of high-profile accidents this year, despite government efforts to tighten safety enforcement.

