India forms committee to look into security concerns raised by US
World
The statement comes days after White House confirmed US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has set up a committee to look into security concerns raised by the United States, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The statement comes days after the White House confirmed US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh leader earlier this year and warned India about concerns of New Delhi's involvement.