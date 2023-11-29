Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Hamas, Israel release more hostages, prisoners on fifth day of Gaza truce

In-focus

India forms committee to look into security concerns raised by US

India forms committee to look into security concerns raised by US

World

The statement comes days after White House confirmed US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has set up a committee to look into security concerns raised by the United States, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The statement comes days after the White House confirmed US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh leader earlier this year and warned India about concerns of New Delhi's involvement.
 

Related Topics
International
India
United States



Advertisement

Related News