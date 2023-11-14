Denmark parliament to debate bill to criminalise desecration of Holy Quran

Offenders could face up to two years in prison

COPENHAGEN (AFP) – The Danish parliament on Tuesday will debate a bill to criminalise the desecration of sacred texts after a series of burnings of the Muslims’ Holy Quran.

The bill aims to make it a criminal offence to “publicly or with the intention of dissemination in a wider circle to treat a text with strong religious significance for a religious community… inappropriately,” according to a summary on the parliament’s website.

Offenders could face up to two years in prison.

Between July 21 and October 24 this year, 483 incidents of book burnings or flag burnings were recorded in Denmark, according to national police figures.

Initially announced at the end of August, the bill was amended following criticism that its first draft limited freedom of expression and would be difficult to enforce.

“The bill has been narrowed to specifically target improper treatment of scriptures of significant religious importance,” the justice ministry said in a statement at the end of October.

The bill was originally planned to cover objects of significant religious importance.

Criticism

The first draft of the bill was criticised by some — including politicians, artists, media and freedom of speech experts — who saw it as a return to a blasphemy law that Denmark abolished in 2017.

Police and judicial officials also feared it would be difficult to enforce. “With the changes we are now proposing, the law will be easier to navigate — including for the police and the courts,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement in October, noting that the terrorist threat against Denmark had intensified.

The new legislation would be included in chapter 12 of Denmark’s penal code, which covers national security.

In 2006, a wave of anti-Danish anger and violence erupted in the Muslim world following the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

After the first reading on Tuesday, the proposed bill would be studied by a committee and then submitted for two further readings before a vote.

It may be recalled that a string of desecrations sparked anger in Muslim countries. Nearly 1,000 protesters attempted to march onto the Danish embassy in Baghdad.