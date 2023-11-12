Three Bangladeshi tourists die in held Kashmir fire

Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 02:39:15 PKT

SRINAGAR: Three Bangladeshi tourists died in Indian held Kashmir region when some of the houseboats stationed in the picturesque Dal Lake caught fire on Saturday, a police official said.

Police said a fire broke out in one houseboat in the early hours and quickly spread to other boats moored nearby.

"Three tourists Bangladeshi nationals were killed in one of the five houseboats destroyed due to fire," the police official said, adding that seven others were injured.

A preliminary investigation found the fire was caused by faulty electric wiring, the official said.

Government figures show the Jammu and Kashmir region received over 16.2 million tourists in 2022, a record high since British colonial rule ended in 1947.

The area is known for its snow-topped Himalayan mountains, fast-flowing rivers, meadows and wooden houseboats around beautiful lakes.