World World Israel must be tried in International Criminal Court on genocide: Palestinian president

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar represents Pakistan at the summit

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 18:29:43 PKT

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decried Israel's genocide and called for its accountability at the International Criminal Court.

Addressing the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on the Gaza situation in Saudi Arabia, he expressed regret over international community's apathy, urging its involvement, particularly from the United States, in achieving regional peace.

Saudi Prince's call to action

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman delivered the opening speech, expressing a rejection of the war in Gaza, calling for the release of hostages, an end to the Gaza siege, and a humanitarian aid grant.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted these points in his inaugural address.

OIC secretary general

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha urged immediate end to the massacre of innocent Palestinians, a Gaza ceasefire, and an end to the Israeli army's siege.

Turkish president's plea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday an international peace conference should be convened to find a permanent solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

"What we need in Gaza is not pauses for a couple of hours, rather we need a permanent ceasefire," Erdogan said in his address to an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh.

Jordan King

King Abdullah II of Jordan condemned Israel's 70-year-long atrocities on Palestinians, emphasising the need for a ceasefire and pledging ongoing support for Palestine.

Egyptian president

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for an immediate halt to Israel's bombing in Gaza, supporting international political and diplomatic intervention to address the crisis. He stressed the urgency of restoring aid to Gaza and supporting peace efforts.

Pakistan premier in KSA

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar represents Pakistan at the summit, addressing the extraordinary situation in Gaza.

PM Kakar’s speech will highlight Pakistan’s continued role in advancing international consensus and galvanise efforts for an urgent end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Iranian president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a summit on Gaza, state-affiliated media reported, his first visit since the two countries agreed to restore ties in March.

Footage aired on the Al-Ekhbariya channel showed Raisi, wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, greeting Saudi officials at the airport after disembarking from his plane.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed the unflinching solidarity of Pakistan with the Palestinian people. He strongly condemned the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces.