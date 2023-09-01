Russia killed one civilian, wounded three in Ukraine

01 September,2023 05:01 pm

KYIV (Reuters) - One man was killed in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday and three people were wounded in a missile attack in the central region of Vinnytsia overnight, Ukrainian authorities said.

The 34-year-old man was hit in a residential area of Kherson close to 12:50 p.m. local time (0950 GMT), the military administration there said.

The three civilians were wounded when a Russian missile struck a business in Vinnytsia region, the regional governor said.

"They are being provided with all necessary assistance," Serhiy Borzov wrote on the Telegram messaging service.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down a second missile fired overnight. The missile was downed over the central Kirovohrad region, the local governor said on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately verify any of the reports.

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, conducts regular air strikes on towns and cities far from the frontline.

Moscow says it does not target civilians and its strikes are only intended to degrade Ukraine's ability to fight.

Earlier in the week, Ukraine reported the largest Russian missile and drone attack on the capital for months.