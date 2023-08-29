Taiwan says seven Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

World World Taiwan says seven Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

The continued military harassment may lead to a sharp rise in tensions and worsen regional security

29 August,2023 11:46 am

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Seven Chinese military aircraft including fighters and a drone crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, reporting the latest Chinese military activity near the island.

"The continued military harassment by the Communist military in the region may lead to a sharp increase in tensions and worsen regional security," the minsitry said, calling on Beijing to "immediately stop such unilateral acts".

