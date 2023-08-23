At least 17 dead after railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram

The incident took place in Sairang, a town around 20 kms from the state capital Aizwal, Mizoram

23 August,2023 02:37 pm

(Reuters) – At least 17 workers died and several more are feared to be trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in India's northeastern state of Mizoram on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Sairang, a town around 20 km (12 miles) from the state capital Aizwal, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mizoram is a hilly, mountainous state near India’s border with Bangladesh and Myanmar. Its villages and towns rely on a network of unsurfaced roads and single lane tracks, highways and bridges, for connectivity.

Local media reported that around 35-40 workers were at the site when the incident occurred.

"Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on messaging platform X.

He condoled the family members of the deceased, and announced an ex gratia of Rs200,000 each for the next of kin of the victims.

India is not unfamiliar with such bridge mishaps.

In October last year, a colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi in the western state of Gujarat, killing 135.

In June a suspension bridge being built in the country's poorest state of Bihar collapsed, killing one person.

