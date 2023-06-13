British police dealing with "ongoing serious incident" in Nottingham

World World British police dealing with "ongoing serious incident" in Nottingham

Nottinghamshire Police said on Twitter shortly before 8 am that six roads were closed

13 June,2023 01:14 pm

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said they were dealing with an "ongoing serious incident" in the central English city of Nottingham, where multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended.

Pictures on Twitter showed main roads cordoned off by blue and white police tape, and officers looking relatively calm. National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, which co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance and fire services, were also on the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said on Twitter shortly before 8 am (0700 GMT) that six roads were closed and it would provide further updates in due course.

"Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident," the police said.

The city's tram network said it had suspended operations until further notice due to the incident.

A lawmaker from the area, Robert Jenrick, tweeted to say he was being kept up to date with events, before he later deleted it.

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network also said it has suspended all services due to "major police incidents around the city and suburbs".

Emergency services are present at areas including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.

National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, which co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance and fire services, were also on the scene.

Other roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

A statement from the police said: "There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

"We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes."

Police have not confirmed what the incident is involving, but Twitter user Robbie Paul-Stone wrote someone was "being treated on the side of the road".

"I didn't see any cars. It's also closed by Theatre Royal but couldn't see anything (that was about 7.15am)," he wrote.

