Netherlands and Canada take Syria to world court over torture claims

12 June,2023 06:00 pm

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands and Canada are taking Syria to the World Court over torture claims, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Monday.

In their application, Canada and the Netherlands claim that "Syria has committed countless violations of International law, beginning at least in 2011," and asked for emergency measures to be taken to protect those at risk of being tortured, the ICJ said in a statement.