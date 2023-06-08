Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

Mahzudeen Ahmadi said the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many

08 June,2023 02:14 pm

KABUL (Reuters) – An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral of the provincial deputy governor who was killed in an attack this week, a provincial official said.

Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of northern Badakshan province, said the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed the deputy governor.

Locals told local media that the explosion took place inside the Nabawi mosque in the Hesa-e-Awal area of Faizabad and there are casualties.

